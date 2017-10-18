trivago creates a stand-alone sales subsidiary to accelerate hotel direct business
The new subsidiary plans to continue growing and strengthening trivago’s direct relationships with independent hoteliers.
The different requirements of a tech organization and those of a sales organization inspired the decision to set up a dedicated sales subsidiary that can create its own identity, culture, and employer branding: Instead of recruiting engineers, the new company aims to recruit the top sales talents from around the globe.
trivago Hotel Relations GmbH, based in Düsseldorf, Germany, will be the entity responsible for trivago's relationships with over 310,000 hoteliers around the world. The company starts with over 160 employees from 21 countries and aims to grow its team in 2018. This is intended to accelerate trivago's efforts in providing travelers with more choices and the option to book direct.
Read the full story here: http://hotelmanager-blog.trivago.com/en-us/trivago-hotel-relations/
About trivago Hotel Relations GmbH
trivago Hotel Relations GmbH was founded in 2017 and is a wholly-owned sales subsidiary of trivago N.V. It aims at empowering hoteliers to compete online and drive more direct bookings on their own websites – via the trivago Hotel Manager. As of July 31, 2017, there are already over 310,000 hoteliers across the globe using the metasearch marketing platform, which operates in ten languages across 21 localized platforms.
