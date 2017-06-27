Opinion Article

Hotel Yearbook: Hotel Technology Next Generation: The way forward

By Monika Nerger, Global Chief Information Officer at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Hotel Technology Next Generation (HTNG) was founded in 2002 as a non-profit industry association with a mission to foster collaboration and partnership, in the development of next-generation systems and solutions to enable hoteliers and their technology vendors to do business globally in the 21st century. One of the key industry issues HTNG initially set out to solve was the complex nature of integration between systems. As Monika Nerger explains, the hospitality industry has changed considerably since then, and HTNG is creating a vision for the next decade to support the ever-changing demands of our industry.