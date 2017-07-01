Opinion Article

Hotel Yearbook: The end of the PBX as we know it

By David Maayani, CTO & Founder at GrayMatter Networks

Times were good for the PBX department, recalls GrayMatter Networks’ David Maayani. “We were the darlings of the IT crowd. Guests made phone calls, we generated healthy revenue margins while covering our costs – life was good!” Then the cell phone happened. Literally overnight, our revenue from guest calls disappeared. Left in the dust were the monthly costs for circuits, maintenance and staff. Boom to bust overnight: the only calls guests now make are for a towel, a hamburger… or to complain.