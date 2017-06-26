Hotel Yearbook: Realistic visions on the virtual world of hospitality
By Guy-Georges Trigallez, Co Founder/Owner No Dutch No Glory
Virtual reality holds enormous potential to help hospitality businesses grow, says Guy-Georges Trigallez of Amsterdam-based No Dutch No Glory. By giving potential customers a more realistic sample of the real thing they will experience on-site, hotels can depict what their brand stands for while drawing guests further into a sales funnel.
