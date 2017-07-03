Opinion Article

Hotel Yearbook: Bridge on the River Data: Reinforcements are on the way

By Peter Starks, President - REDglobal, Former Dean of Faculty The Hague Hotel School

A bridge has been long needed to connect analytics and analysts, one that serves students who wish to be analysts and active professionals who want to be students. Whether centralized or decentralized, there is a new wave of talent coming, writes Peter Starks, CEO of REDGlobal and educator-at-large. It is armed with new business simulation experience that can help you accelerate market and profit share. If they are under your radar, he says, take heed.