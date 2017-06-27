Opinion Article

Hotel Yearbook: The human side of change

By Colin Abercrombie, Managing Director at Abercrombie Training and Management Consultancy

Managing change is hard. And thanks to the fact that technology evolves and improves so rapidly, IT managers can find themselves in the middle of large, complex change projects much more frequently than their colleagues working in other areas of a hotel group. Colin Abercrombie, a Dubai-based coach specializing in such projects, reminds us that managing the human side of change is vital to a project’s success – and this means managing the emotions of those who have to lead it.