Sanjay Nadkarni (Ph.D.) is the Director of Research & Innovation at the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management. His current interest is in the convergence space of digital and data analytics in hospitality and tourism. His portfolio comprises academic and applied research, advisory and consultancy assignments for corporate, government and multilateral agencies, in addition to his pedagogic practice which includes Visiting Professorships at Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (Switzerland) and Institute of Systems Science, National University of Singapore (Singapore).