Hotel Yearbook: Innovation Hub @ EAHM: Bringing research and educational benefits to hospitality stakeholders
By Sanjay Nadkarni, Director of Research & Innovation at Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management
An exciting project is underway at the Dubai-based Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, as a digital innovation hub is set up on campus to give technology vendors an opportunity to showcase new concepts and test ideas and applications. Sanjay Nadkarni, the school’s Director of Research & Innovation, walks us through the project.
