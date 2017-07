In 1989, Ted Horner established E Horner & Associates Pty Ltd, a consulting practice specializing in technology consulting to the hospitality industry, and he is now widely respected as Australia's leading consultant in this area. In 2002 he was a founding member of HTNG (Hotel Technology Next Generation), a not for profit body which was established in the US to promote open systems integrations between vendors in the industry, and today he is an Executive Advisor to HTNG.