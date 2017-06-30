Opinion Article

Hotel Yearbook: As the bartender buzzed and whirred, the martini was shaken, not stirred

By David Sjolander, Chief Operating Officer at Hotel Technology Next Generation

Robots taking over certain roles in the hospitality industry is not a question of “if”, writes David Sjolander of HTNG, but of “how” and “when”. But they will interfere with the human interaction we foster with guests, many hoteliers argue. Then the logical entry point will be in back-of-house functions – but they won’t stop there.