New Year's resolutions are noble at their core. It is a well intended way to make positive changes in our personal and professional lives. However, the abandoned resolution has become more common than the completion of these resolutions. It begs the question, if we are so flippant with our breaking of commitments to our selves, how many commitments to others are we willing to break?

This can be in personal relationships or in business processes. Letting one area slip because of 'reasons' will easily prepare yourself to allow for more slips in other areas.

How many of us have watch new processes or procedures become implemented in our organizations only to have everyone revert to the old ways of doing it? We as individuals and organizations give ourselves a pass on too many levels. It leads to a state of acceptable mediocrity.

No one should be alright with mediocrity! When we accept less than our most engaged, most committed selves, we are inviting the downfall of our personal and professional lives. The only way to help more people, gain more prestige, or obtain more money is to pursue excellence in all that we do. No longer accept a complacent attitude. Refuse to give in to the easy way of doing things. Do not allow people to let you off the hook or to become mediocre in your efforts.

Making a resolution in your life or in your business should be accepted with seriousness and resolve. Too often society gives us a pass when things get difficult. Don't allow yourself to be lulled into a sad, stagnant position. Choose to be better today than you were yesterday and aim to be better tomorrow than you were today!

Stay passionate and run towards your success with all the enthusiasm you can muster.