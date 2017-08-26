Marion Roger is General Manager, North America for Dayuse.com. Marion has over 25 years of eCommerce and electronic distribution expertise in the hospitality sector and is recognized as one of the most connected supply chain and revenue management specialists in the space. Her track record in strategic alliances and business development in the digital marketing arena has been built via two decades of experience in the hotel booking world, having held positions at leading OTAs, as well as with Internet booking widgets, GDS representation and channel management systems.