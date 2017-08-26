Hotel Yearbook: Back to the future!
By Marion Roger, General Manager N America at Dayuse.com
revenue management now targets such parts of the hotel as function space and restaurants, defining appropriate KPIs analogous to RevPAR in the rooms part of the business. Another avenue, writes Marion Roger of Dayuse, is to unleash RM technologies on so-called “micro-stays”, essentially monetizing vacant rooms during the day.
