Few would deny that OTAs have become a force to be reckoned with within the travel distribution landscape. From humble beginnings, two companies, The Priceline Group and Expedia Inc., have grown to become the acknowledged global giants of the travel distribution space through a combination of organic growth and a series of mergers and strategically timed acquisitions. However, as Alice Jong, Douglas Quinby and Lorraine Sileo of PhocusWright explain, in such a highly dynamic and vibrant environment, even their dominant role is being gradually challenged by a series of new players arising in the East as well as by rapidly shifting business models.