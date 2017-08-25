Hotel Yearbook: Online Travel Agents: Winners in a hyper-dynamic marketplace
By Douglas Quinby , Vice President of Research at Phocuswright, Inc. and Lorraine Sileo, Senior Vice President at Phocuswright and Alice Jong, Research Analyst at Phocuswright, Inc.
Douglas Quinby
Lorraine Sileo
Alice Jong
From humble beginnings, two companies, The Priceline Group and Expedia Inc., have grown to become the acknowledged global giants of the travel distribution space through a combination of organic growth and a series of mergers and strategically timed acquisitions. However, as Alice Jong, Douglas Quinby and Lorraine Sileo of PhocusWright explain, in such a highly dynamic and vibrant environment, even their dominant role is being gradually challenged by a series of new players arising in the East as well as by rapidly shifting business models.
Click here to view the full The HOTEL Yearbook Special Edition - Digital Marketing 2017.