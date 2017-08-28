Hotel Yearbook: Make your digital marketing sustainable with evergreen content
By Alan Young, President of Puzzle Partner Ltd.
Evergreen content is content that continues to be relevant to your audience well after it is first published. Alan Young, CEO and Co-Founder of Puzzle Partner Ltd., explains how to maximize the effectiveness of this timeless, and highly valuable, content.
Click here to view the full The HOTEL Yearbook Special Edition - Digital Marketing 2017.
Contact
Alan Young
CEO
Send Email