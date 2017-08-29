Hotel Yearbook: Generic blast emails are killing your business
By Kenny Lee, VP of Marketing at Revinate
Thinking of sending out a mass emailing to everyone in your database? Don’t do it! says Revinate’s Kenny Lee. You not only risk recipients deleting your message, but worse: they may unsubscribe and even mark your email as spam – both of which reduce your ability to communicate with them in the future.
Click here to view the full The HOTEL Yearbook Special Edition - Digital Marketing 2017.
Contact
Carrie Murphy
Send Email