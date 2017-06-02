Opinion Article

Hotel Yearbook: Highs and lows: Hotel digital marketing today

By Robert A. Gilbert, President and CEO of the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI)

In the aggregate, what do we seem to be getting right when it comes to executing effective digital marketing strategies? And what about our shortcomings? Bob Gilbert, President & CEO of HSMAI, has compiled two top ten lists that give us a snapshot of our successes and areas for improvement.