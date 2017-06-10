Opinion Article

Hotel Yearbook: The next era of hotel distribution: Connecting supply and demand in the moments that matter

By Javier Delgado Muerza, Head of Vertical Search for Southern Europe at Google

Because a hotel’s inventory is perishable, the core of the hospitality business, according to Google’s Javier Delgado Muerza, is to manage occupancy in such a way that revenue is optimized. To do this effectively, you’ve got to connect with travelers in a relevant way in every moment that matters, he says.