Opinion Article

Hotel Yearbook: Demystifying the digital marketplace: Implications for the European marketplace

By Cindy Estis Green, Co-founder and CEO, Kalibri Labs, LLC

It’s a new world order, writes Kalibri Labs’ Cindy Estis Green: one that is dominated by the digital marketplace and in which all parties are struggling to migrate from the analog days of the past. The next 2-3 years will be fascinating to observe, she says – and takes us on a tour d’horizon of the current political and regulatory landscape.