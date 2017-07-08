It is customary for our staff at the Marriott Regents Park to stay in the hotel on Christmas Eve. I have resisted the temptation to stay in-house during the festive period for many years and chosen to go home since I could come to work on my bike as usual on Christmas Day when there is no public transport. However I decided to stay in the hotel this time to mark the end of a busy year and it turned out to be a pleasant surprise.

I was allocated a newly refurbished room by our Guest Relations Manager, Francois Xavier Henri Martin whom we call FX to be short and sweet. It is a sample room and I have shown it to many people in the last few months to know about their opinion and it was time for me to find out for myself what it was like to stay in such a room. Our refurbishment will start in the New Year.

The room felt bigger than our standard room because the wardrobe has been removed and replaced with an open storage for clothes and shoes. A flat screen TV is mounted on the wall and a bench placed under it for luggage instead of a big chest of drawers and a section of the wall has been covered with a full-length mirror where we had a desk before and it reflected the headboard and the paintings placed next to it which virtually doubled the width of the room. A sturdy round table near the bed has got a stylish lounge chair on one side and an arm chair made of heavy metal on the other side which functions as work area. The colour of the wallpaper is Zen-like under the diffused light of swing arm lamps in the room. Our new beds aren't covered with valance and it makes the room look neater and they don't have caster wheels which means the beds won't move by a slight push.

Staying overnight in our new room made me realise how much thought has gone into modelling of it. Marriott International has got a design lab at its corporate office in Bethesda, Maryland in the US where ideas are tested before a design for a guestroom is finalised. As I moved back and forth from this room into other guest rooms in the evening, it dawned upon me how the expectations of our guests have changed in the last few years.

Our previous refurbishment was in 2007 when the iPhone 1 was first released in America. The technology has become central since then to how we explore our world. All of us now carry a few gadgets while travelling and need to charge more than one device during our stay in a hotel. I found multiple USB ports for charging of phones and tablets in our new room and it meant our guests don't need to carry universal adaptors with them to power up their devices.

The mini-bar has been replaced with a fridge which is more useful than miniature drinks placed on sensors to be gulped during the night. An elephant made out of orange wire mesh rests on top of the fridge to remind the guests of our proximity to London Zoo. The hairdryer hangs in open view by the mirror instead of being hidden in a drawer. I am often asked by our guests if there is a hairdryer in the room. The bathtub has been taken out and walk-in shown put in the bathroom which makes it accessible to those guests who cannot get into the bath. A picture frame in the bathroom has got a City of Westminster of sign from the bygone era placed in it which says 'Please adjust your dress before leaving'. An old-fashioned lady who comes to the hotel now and again always asks me if she could use our powder room as euphemism for a ladies toilet in our lobby.

It is a peculiar feeling when you become a guest instead of a host for a day in the hotel where you work. You want to wash the cups in the room if you have used them instead of leaving it for maids to wash it for you. Although I work on the same hourly wage like my colleagues in the housekeeping department but I was corrected by my editor recently when I told him that I work at the bottom rung of the ladder in hospitality industry. He reminded me about the tough physical work of the men and women who clean our rooms and his words rang in my head before I checked out and I emptied the bin in the room.

