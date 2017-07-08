What Type Of Customer Experience Do You Deliver?
By Laura Patterson, President at VisionEdge Marketing
The first step in moving your CX initiative forward is to fully understand the actual customer experience. The saying, "walk-a-mile in their shoes" could not be more apropos. One of the best ways to begin to capture the customer experience is with a journey mapping exercise. This process helps you understand what it is like for your customer to interact with your business. The good, the bad, and the ugly of your customers' experience becomes apparent through this exercise. Once you have the map, you can begin to prioritize your next steps.
Customer Experience Impacts Loyalty
How a customer engages with your organization in order to do business with you is known as your service model. It consists of various touch points that set the tone for overall customer satisfaction, trust and loyalty. These touch points include interactions with marketing, sales, service, operations, product, finance, and so on–from transactions via phone, meetings with account teams, receipt and payment of invoices, to using the website and social media channels. Satisfaction at each of these touch points should be measured and managed because each one influences loyalty–positive sentiment, purchases, references, etc. If the service model meets your customers' needs and expectations, they will be loyal and become brand advocates, possibly bringing in new business for you.
To Improve Customer Experience Capture Critical Touch Points
In-depth interviews and focus groups are two of the best ways to begin collecting customer touch point and experience information. These types of conversations make it possible to identify and understand all the stages your customers experience across the life cycle, and from these conversations you can learn about the specific contact points customers have when they do business with you. The objective of this step is to define the broad stages (such as purchase, delivery, deployment, service) and their associated contact points (trouble tickets, invoices, contracts, etc.). It shouldn't be surprising if you end up with a complex map that includes a large number of stages with a multitude of contacts.
Once you have the touch points mapped, the next step is to understand the following attributes for each touch point: frequency, value in the experience, impact on loyalty, and level of satisfaction. Transactional and intercept surveys can help with capturing this information. This level of information will help you associate touch points with loyalty and business impact, enabling the development of a CX strategy that will create a predictable, consistent and positive experience and prioritize to your action plan.
Contact
Stefany Guedez
Marketing Coordinator - VisionEdge Marketing
Phone: 512.681.8800
Send Email