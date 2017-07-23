2017 Hotel Director of Sales Compensation Study – United States
By David Mansbach , Managing Director
Notable findings from the AETHOS Director of Sales Compensation Study include:
- The highest paid Sales Directors across the United States are those working for luxury properties, receiving a median total cash compensation of USD $154,000.
- Sales Directors in branded hotels earn a median total cash compensation package of USD $150,000 – USD $20,000 more than those executives working at independent properties
- There is indeed a correlation between the size of the hotel and Director of Sales' compensation. Findings illustrate a significant jump in the median cash compensation based on property room count.
For more details about the findings of the DOS Compensation Study, please contact Dave Mansbach.