A recent compensation review of more than 250 Directors of Sales (DOS) from four- and five-star properties throughout the United States has resulted in AETHOS Consulting Group's Director of Sales Compensation Study.

According to AETHOS Managing Director David Mansbach, author of the study, "too many hotel organizations are losing out by not seriously considering the exponential value a great Director of Sales brings to the table. As hotel properties are fighting more than ever to capture market share, it is incredibly important to identify the strongest candidates and create compensation programs to attract and retain the best of the best."

Notable findings from the AETHOS Director of Sales Compensation Study include:

The highest paid Sales Directors across the United States are those working for luxury properties, receiving a median total cash compensation of USD $154,000.

Sales Directors in branded hotels earn a median total cash compensation package of USD $150,000 – USD $20,000 more than those executives working at independent properties

There is indeed a correlation between the size of the hotel and Director of Sales' compensation. Findings illustrate a significant jump in the median cash compensation based on property room count.

For more details about the findings of the DOS Compensation Study, please contact Dave Mansbach.

