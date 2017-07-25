Hyatt's Acquisition of Miraval is More Than Incremental
By Andrew Cohan, Managing Director at Horwath HTL - Miami
And, of course, the opportunity is greater than just expanding distribution of destination spas. If the acquisition is leveraged so that Miraval becomes the wellness and mindfulness "center of excellence" within Hyatt, the impact on Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz and Unbound Collection properties can be significant. These brands' properties have evolved from hotels with fitness rooms to hotels with gym and spa facilities, and now to hotels and resorts with industry-leading wellness programming.
Taking the potential implications even further, Hyatt noted in the press release that impacts will be felt in programming beyond the hotel. Given the frequency and scale of travel and transportation industry disruption in recent years, this acquisition can assist Hyatt in what is shaping up to be a fundamental transformation for global hospitality brands, leaving a past in which they were managers of hotel real estate with hospitality service skills, to a future in which they will be companies that offer branded travel experiences with a network of outlets, products and services, ever attempting to increase their involvement in the lives of their customers.
