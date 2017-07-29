Recently Italian financial markets have had a negative influence from the result of Brexit and the lately bank crisis. Therefore, the pursuit of protected goods like properties increased.

Italian houses prices have been declining since 2008, especially in some metropolitan cities and tourist resorts. According to the ISTAT (the Italian National Institute of Statistics), the prices have fallen by 13.7% from Q1 2010 to Q1 2015. While in the first 3 quarters of 2016, the prices fell by 0.9% over the same period of the last year.

The property market in Italy has joined a marked improvement in 2016, as indicated by the Observatory Data Revenue Agency, and the growth regards the sales of first houses as well as those for holidays. The analysis of the data confirms the theory that the market for resorts properties moves with a time delay respect to developments in major urban areas of the country, but still gradually improving.

It seems a good news not only for those who are looking for a house to live, but also for small investors which intend to intervene in tourist-real estate sector. Italian real-estate market does offer good investment opportunities, thanks to the tourist resources of the beautiful country.

In the year 2015 the Italian tax authority made a property census from which results not only an increase of the properties but also a better income compared to the previous years. This result shows that the real-estate is still the most secure investment without negative surprises like bank crisis.

The house in tourist resort, for example, is being increasingly perceived as an opportunity to invest in a safe area, increasingly exploited by many. Then the goal is to rent it to tourists for short or long periods. It is now easy and secure to put a house for rent with the advent of web portals and specialized agency, as well as Europa RE or many other Italian agencies do.

In general, hostel, apartment or house rental are the most required in the tourist-real estate industry in Italy. It is better to work with agencies with a long history, which means reliable and higher quality of services. And pay attention the type of your house, or business: The beach house is considered the best choice in Bibione and Lignano on Adriatic Coast, because of the constant flow of tourists from Italy, Austria and Germany and the simplicity of the maintenance. While tourists may prefer a hostel rather than a house or an apartment, in the centre of Rome or Milan, to avoid excessive costs, but the prices of properties and maintenance costs are not always reasonable enough for investors.