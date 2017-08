Achin Khanna is the Managing Director of the Consulting & Valuation practice at HVS South Asia. He is a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). Over the past six plus years at HVS, Achin has directed a large number of assignments, performed economic feasibility analyses and large scale portfolio valuations ranging from limited-service properties to upscale and luxury hotels, successfully conducted operator searches and participated in management contract negotiations.