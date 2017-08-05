Numerous surveys have discovered that WiFi is one of the two most important hotel amenities for adults and teenagers. Bad hotel WiFi will result almost certainly to a negative comment about the WiFi on the guest reviews. And because reviews are among the top three factors that influence people searching for a hotel, having good WiFi at your hotel, is a good way to get great reviews.

1. Get a new WiFi router

WiFi like most technologies improves over time. The latest WiFi standard is 802.11ac. If your router is old, it won't support this and you won't have the maximum possible speed. Check what WiFi standard you have:

Open your Internet connection settings (make sure you are connected with your hotel's WiFi). Go to "Details" and under "Radio Type" it will tell you what WiFi standard you are using.

If you have 802.11n it means you have the one before the last one. If it's anything else, it means you have a very old one. In both these cases, you should buy a new router.

2. Switch WiFi channels

When you setup your hotel's WiFi, it will set to a specific WiFi channel. Sometimes other routers (or mobiles in some cases) interfere with these channels, and the signal becomes weak or gets lost. Speak with your Internet service provider or your IT guy and make sure that your WiFi channel is not blocked by other channels.

3. Make sure it's "dual band"

Most WiFi routers use the standard frequency which is 2.4Ghz. This frequency is used also by many other devices such as monitors, phones and microwaves. Modern WiFi routers, offer dual band and use also the 5Ghz frequency. So make sure your WiFi router has the dual band settings enabled for mobiles, tablets and desktops.

4. Make sure the router is updated

Routers use something called firmware which is their operating system. This needs to be updated as it increases speed and performance after every update. Call your IT guy or your Internet service provider and ask them how to find out which firmware you have.

5. Place the router at the right distance and height

We hear a lot about hotels where WiFi is great at the bar and weak at the pool or vice versa. With the right router placement you can cover all areas correctly and make sure your guests enjoy great WiFi signal everywhere. Height plays a very important role so make sure you place it as high as possible in every room.

If you want to find exactly the areas where your WiFi is weak, use these tools:

This is an example of what you will see after analyzing your WiFi signal:

6. Don't set the router in energy saving mode

WiFi routers don't consume a lot of electricity. Setting it to "energy saving mode" will save you very little compared to the bad reviews you'll get for having low quality WiFi at your hotel.

