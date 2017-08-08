Insecurity & Economic Slump Continue to Hurt Nigeria’s Hospitality Sector
By Josephine Wawira, Consultant at Jumia Travel
Furthermore, Bruce Prins, a renowned hospitality consultant in Nigeria who was featured in the report, stated that the price war between many hotels undermined the hospitality industry's perceived value. It also created a lot of degradation in so far as the quality on offer is concerned. Reduced services, and ill-maintained facilities contributed to the latter due to the price wars.
"In 2017, there will be more recreational facilities, and services will be required; better reservation systems that are 24 hour, and easy to action will be the deal-breaker. Ease or disease of air travel will affect everything; renovation and maintenance will make a hotel, and the lack thereof will break a hotel; and social media is, and will be even more so the most powerful marketing tool," Prins added.
Over the last five years, Nigeria's economy has been driven by growth in services - which include the tourism sector, agriculture, and telecommunications. Crude oil remains Nigeria's major export accounting for almost 95% of the country's total exports.
