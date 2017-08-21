Personalizing Hotel Guest Experience by Leveraging Tech
By Josephine Wawira, Consultant at Jumia Travel
Capitalizing on Big Data is one of the technological moves to give priority. It helps in predicting the possible customer prospects through collecting and analyzing data in the marketplace. Big Data allows the various hotel departments to be ready to provide best services by the time a guest checks in. For instance, they can previse the guest's most preferred room amenities based on age and/or type of travel, be it leisure or business. Ensure to create a personal connection with each guest.
Furthermore, focusing on Customer Relationship Management (CRM) helps the hotel use technology to create guest profiles (especially returning guests) in a bid to improve their experiences every time they check in. It enables close interaction between the brand and the customer, by identifying each guest's preferences. For example, many a times a returning customer is asked if they have checked into that hotel before. With CRM however, the hotel should have such information and data at hand, aiding a welcome such as "it is nice to have you back", rather than the former.
Incorporating Revenue Management Systems places the hotel ahead of other competitors by predicting and providing best price guarantee. This further goes to ensure customers receive satisfactory services for the optimal rate, giving assurance of their return and willingness to do business with the hotel again.
The list can go on and on, but important to note is that even while integrating technology, retaining a human touch is vital. Put in place secure systems to ensure protection of the customers' personal information. Train the staff to retain a positive approach towards every guest, providing a personal experience yet knowing when to draw a line to the connections. In the end, it's a win win situation as the hotel cashes in while the guest get's value for money.