Collaborative Itinerary Management Unlocks Traveler Engagement and New Revenue
By Lisa Israelovitch , CEO and co-Founder of Umapped
The shift from static email confirmations to real-time "living itineraries" with visual and interactive experiences is fundamental to staying engaged with customers before, during and after a trip.
Productivity improvements are made possible by automating the consolidation of bookings and content from multiple data points and layering in real-time communication and collaboration tools. Integrations with CRM, GDS and other itinerary sources add up to significant time-savings.
The combination of itinerary and customer data gives travelers relevant travel services that are embedded and bookable in their online itinerary with a single click. Hotels, local transit, restaurants, and activities can generate commissions between $2 and $50 per booking. Of course, only a percentage of consumers will complete such bookings, but the average incremental revenue across all customers should generate incremental revenue of about two to three dollars on every trip you sell.
But how can you measure the incremental value that collaborative itinerary management delivers for both you and your customers?
ROI value of collaborative itinerary management
- Productivity and efficiency gains: 10X-15 X
- Average incremental revenue per trip: $2-$3
- Brand and customer engagement: Priceless!
As people travel for leisure or business, they are seeking the greatest experiences while avoiding as much hassle as possible. If you are easily accessible to your customers, you can save money, generate incremental revenue, and build stronger brand appreciation.
