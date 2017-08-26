Traveler engagement is no longer a series of one-off transactions—it's an ongoing dialogue and experience. Consumers today want to interact virtually with products and brands in multiple ways. Social media content and conversations with friends and influencers is one of the first places people go for travel planning. Smartphones and connected devices have opened the floodgate for businesses to be more in touch with their customers than ever before. (It is estimated that in 2016 there were more than 10 billion mobile devices surpassing the human population). The prevalence of mobile along with new apps like Google Trips have quickly made mobile itineraries a must have for travel brands, not a nice to have.

For some travel brands, taking on the demanding, modern-day, tech-savvy traveler is a daunting proposition. But it doesn't have to be. Consumers can reach out to a business through any channel and receive a response that meets their immediate, personal need. By connecting the "data dots," travel brands can enhance customer service by helping customers discover relevant content and trip options that match their trip objectives and preferences. When data is used to its fullest, it reveals powerful insights, enabling brands to evolve from campaigns and transactional approaches to an authentic dialogue to push out content and messaging that encourages interaction.

The shift from static email confirmations to real-time "living itineraries" with visual and interactive experiences is fundamental to staying engaged with customers before, during and after a trip.

Productivity improvements are made possible by automating the consolidation of bookings and content from multiple data points and layering in real-time communication and collaboration tools. Integrations with CRM, GDS and other itinerary sources add up to significant time-savings.

The combination of itinerary and customer data gives travelers relevant travel services that are embedded and bookable in their online itinerary with a single click. Hotels, local transit, restaurants, and activities can generate commissions between $2 and $50 per booking. Of course, only a percentage of consumers will complete such bookings, but the average incremental revenue across all customers should generate incremental revenue of about two to three dollars on every trip you sell.

But how can you measure the incremental value that collaborative itinerary management delivers for both you and your customers?

ROI value of collaborative itinerary management

Productivity and efficiency gains: 10X-15 X

Average incremental revenue per trip: $2-$3

Brand and customer engagement: Priceless!

As people travel for leisure or business, they are seeking the greatest experiences while avoiding as much hassle as possible. If you are easily accessible to your customers, you can save money, generate incremental revenue, and build stronger brand appreciation.

