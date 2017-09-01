Examining the State of Hotel Development in Africa
By Josephine Wawira, Consultant at Jumia Travel
A rising middle class especially concentrated in urban areas is also a contributor to the expansion of hotels in the continent. It is estimated that by 2030, Africa's top 18 cities are likely to have combined spending power of $1.3 trillion. This will prompt more Africans to travel, internationally and domestically, as a result of growing disposable income, thus the need for more accommodation facilities.
However, even with the continuous growth in the hotel industry, the tourists demand in Africa surpasses the provision of accommodation. Data by UNWTO shows that Africa received 58 million international arrivals in 2016, with the number expected to grow further in coming years. The growth is not only influenced by the rash for investment, provision of affordable travel by travel agencies, and flexible visa requirements, but also the fact that major airlines have expanded their direct flights to most African countries.
Moves by travel stakeholders such as Jumia Travel to capitalize on this demand and offer diverse travel services including hotel booking, packages, and the just launched flights, is an assurance that the influx of tourists to Africa is only bound to go higher. Therefore, hospitality providers especially hotels have a huge gap to fill in meeting the consumers at their point of need and demand. The biggest challenge will perhaps be striking a balance between quantity and quality, as the new generation of travelers shifts focus from generic products to more customized and personalized experience.
Contact
Josephine Wawira
Global PR Assistant - Jovago
Send Email