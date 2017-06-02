Can you imagine your bank choosing not to provide a way to check account status and transactions outside of your monthly paper statement? Can you further imagine a popular franchise restaurant only having paper take-out menus? You would be forced to contemplate what other aspects internally within the organization would make doing business with them complicated and archaic. There you find your own personal underlying immediate expectation of baseline service and operational procedures, where a decision is often made instantly to move onto the next provider.

A decision to choose another provider that seemingly knows how to service customers with the utmost up-to-date standards. Never is this truer than in the vertical of hospitality, where customers are paying a hotel - at a minimum - for comfort and satisfaction they have themselves at home. Whether it is hospitality, banking, healthcare or retail, there is a very solid expectation of the operational technology enhancements and features to be used by you and available for customers. This is even more decidedly so when a person chooses to willingly spend hundreds of dollars per night with your brand. Maintaining a competitive advantage for any vertical enterprise - in a day-by-day evolution of faster-smaller- lighter-personalized technology means that brands must routinely ask themselves: Do the customers consistently engage with personal technology that far surpasses our own? Are other industries already meeting these customer expectations by implementing technology enhancements made for the ancillary tasks of business exchange?

Hospitality - You Know This, but Humor me.

Mobile communication and the technology introduced to complement its features have evolved cataclysmically throughout the past 10 years with advancements in various areas of development. Functionality that enhances the breadth of mobile and cloud-based solutions - such as geo-fencing, recognition software, digital touch and entry, beacon technology and wearables - has altered expectations of what is deemed to be an exceptional customer offering.

An example of this scenario: a guest could be searching for their hotel's mobile app or web listing of the concierge local recommendations, attempting to bypass the inconvenience of physically finding the concierge for advice. Accessing local recommendations, ordering in-room dining, booking a meeting room or airport transfer, maybe even a turndown service or extra toiletries - these are all example cases where digital communication is the preferred go-to method of interaction between the guest and their hotel. The solution envisioned for this concept of connecting hotel guests directly to staff members is now deployed throughout the world. Monscierge has recently won a patent for its technology, which allows these requests to be routed directly to respective hotel departments and manages the entire workflow for staff.

Based on years of research we've conducted with our partners Cornell, Intel and most recently Apple, there's now a platform for hotel staff members, which allows communication among individual members and from guests to staff. This platform ensures guests receive communications in a manner that drastically enhances the interactions throughout their stay, as well as provides item tracking for hospitality teams, ensuring KPI's are being met.

To validate the earlier point of high user adoption of enhanced communication and workflow, there is evidence of significant increases in guest satisfaction just from implementing the staff workflow component described above. This will be readily available to the industry in a detailed case study during Q2 this year. The project walks the audience through the steps of reviewing two years of data gathered by three independent sources, taken from over one-hundred hotels across a selection of service levels and product types. The results were very positive, showing guest satisfaction increases of 2-3 points within a few months, with the top performing properties seeing improvements of more than double this amount.

In recent years, technology progression as I have just described has been criticized to be quite possibly destructive to the essential development of human relationship. This progression has been suggested to be harmful to the personal service in customer relations, especially within the realm of hospitality. However, the notably high successful adoption rate of these innovations still holds strong and continues to grow exceedingly so as generations of people fall into the target consumer range. The rate of growth, release of new apps, and the iterations of hardware available to the mass public increasingly points to the conclusion that a gap in your brand's offer of these advancements portrays a lack of excellent service.

Understood, Keep up with the Technology of 16 Year Olds and Hospitality Can Succeed in All of the Pretty, Shiny Things

But, even with all of the implementations and integrations; the training and scaling; the convergence of partners, and contracts already intact, deciding to purchase most solutions with seamless technologies can leave brands in a stagnant state unable to progress forward. Service providers and vendor partners are well versed in the conversations and understand the frustration when deadlocked on a project. Like minds between brands and a partner on the cusp of changing hospitality may suddenly find they have projects halted or projects that never came to fruition due to some version of this all too common and unfulfilling scenario. This seemingly unyielding cycle of waiting for a great merger of brand and technology has led many developers to consider how to ease the effort and (seemingly) risk factor that brands and owners sense when wanting to finalize a technology partnership and deployment. Service providers have to ask themselves: At what point in the engagement cycle do hotel brands begin to show signs of hesitation and/ or commitment during those early days of courting?

Let's Start at the Beginning - The Very Best Place to Start.

One such question that is always on the minds of potential clients is: "...but does your product actually work?" This should not even need to be a question, but hospitality unfortunately has had its share of vendors selling products that either never work (yet they said it did) or that the partner did not completely develop in full (yet they said they could). A few service providers, the ones that truly innovate by way of their own design and development, have realized one way to overcome a preconceived hesitancy of these hospitality brands is to put their money where their mock-ups are.

See For Yourself.

The hospitality industry currently operates with several brands and groups tied to outdated legacy systems for their operational technology. As a result, the industry is looking for solutions to implement modern technology for their guests and staff before succumbing to failure against more user-friendly and accommodating options in travel seen in the peer-to-peer sharing economy and Online Travel Agencies (OTAs). To effectively integrate technology into hospitality, a seemingly less disruptive alternative to acquiring it is needed. An alternative is needed that provides an open-testing arena with a multitude of micro-solutions that are easily accessible and already working in tandem. Hospitality needs single "solutions" providing key pieces to hospitality operations that are consistent with the readily available technology functionality and experiences currently on the market. Offering a complete ecosystem where potential buyers can try the products in a live environment - one that is easy to obtain, adopt, and scale - could potentially be the revolutionary answer to change hospitality operations and guest experiences.

Monscierge has recently unveiled a new hospitality experience center doing just this. Our partners and clients can spend the day touring the facility and use mobile applications to test multiple partner solutions for features such as in-room control systems, payments, check in/out, digital entry and guest requests and staff workflow management. Beacon technology and wayfinding actively lead visitors through a digital guest journey, where the enhanced service and elements of surprise and delight are experienced from the perspective of a guest or hotel staff member. This approach goes a long way to taking away the initial seed of doubt that decision-makers face when contemplating bold technology changes in their brands. Whether you choose our team of experts to build and carry you through these changes or perhaps you have already selected a competing company to contract with - the Monscierge Hospitality Experience Center is a hands on lab constantly exploring new hotel technologies for anyone to test; because industry-wide acceptance and interest in the innovations that change experiences will benefit all of us striving to change hospitality.

Let's Change Hospitality.

Technology throughout multiple business verticals continues to evolve at a rapid pace to benefit operations and communication both internally as well as to their markets. When these changes are adopted by the provider and the buyer, the technology is directly impacting the minimum standard of what is acceptable customer service. As hospitality guests and staff implement these solutions, we will find them expanding their respective capabilities and breadth of functionalities. A convergence point is now fast approaching where these functionalities will intersect and communication between guests and staff will flourish in a way that increases service levels, accountability and efficiency, all while delivering an exceptional experience.

