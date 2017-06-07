Meeting rooms are where big ideas are conceived and people come up with plans that would propel their business to great heights. But it can't be done if the meeting rooms are uncomfortable or ill-designed. Let us look at five interior design trends for creating the perfect meeting space in your hotel.

5 Ways Hotels Can Make Meeting Rooms Productive



'Light'en Up

Proper lighting has the ability to set the right tone for meetings. If the meeting rooms are small, then the lighting requirements are not too demanding. For larger rooms, allow as much natural light as possible through large windows. Natural light reduces the amount of energy needed to light up the space, boosts health and reduces anxiety. If natural lighting isn't a feasible option, artificial lighting would be a good alternative. Hang fluorescent bulbs above the table directly so that the light is evenly distributed throughout.



Enhance with Great Acoustics

Isn't it frustrating when you have to strain a lot just to listen clearly to the other attendees in the meeting room or when the noise from the surroundings or outdoors constantly interrupt you? Acoustics play a significant role in how smoothly a meeting goes. Consider it during the design and planning stage of the space and look at different materials that would help you achieve the desired acoustics in the meeting room.



Keep it Flexible

Rigid designs are a strict no-no for a meeting room. Make the space flexible so that it allows the attendees to move around and interact freely with each other. Flexible space also promotes collaborative work. Consider a communal, casual yet a professional setting that is conducive to the needs of several groups. Design casual and quiet spaces also that could promote less formal interactions as compared to formal meeting rooms.



Fit it with Ergonomic Furniture

Keep the ergonomics of the meeting room in mind while designing the space. The furniture should allow the attendees to be more efficient and productive. Ensure that it caters to the needs of meetings of all sizes, both large and small. Keep the following pointers in mind while choosing furniture:

The conference room table must not be too small that it can't accommodate everyone and neither too large that you end up creating 'dead air'. Being left with a lot of empty space is as bad as having really cramped meetings. Decide on the table size based on the average number of people you usually have for a meeting.

The height of the table shouldn't be too high or too low as it would be really uncomfortable.

The chairs must have a comfortable design and. Try to avoid plastic chairs and choose wooden or leather chairs instead. Ensure there are enough chairs for everyone to sit comfortably.



Small Details Matter

Integrate the right technology into the design. For example, have individualized controls for sound, lighting, heating and air conditioning, video, etc. Keep equipment like projector or whiteboard handy, in case there is a technical snag with the audio-visual equipment, so as not to halt or disturb the flow of the meeting. The décor and various architectural elements must elevate the mood and feel of the space. Bring in some greenery to the room by adding some plants, choose the right colors for the walls, hang up some artwork to add character to the space and use just the right amount of accessories to make the room more lively and elegant without taking away the attention from the main cause.

Designing a meeting room can be quite expensive but you can tie up with sourcing agents to stay within your desired budget. They can help you get the perfect furniture, lighting, artwork, etc., for designing the meeting rooms without breaking your pocket.

Contact

Shruti Agrawal

Send Email