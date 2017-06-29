A few weeks ago, I signed up for a new Amazon program that allowed, at no cost to me, a portion of my purchase to be donated to a charity of my choice. All I had to do was start my shopping at "smile.amazon.com" instead of "amazon.com" and the money would be redirected.

The most recent thing I needed to order from Amazon were some AAA batteries. I typed in "smile.amazon.com", ordered my batteries, and two days later they arrived. I checked my account and noticed a small amount of the purchase price had been allocated to the charity I had selected. It made me feel good. It also made me think.

I have been reading about the importance of the millennial market for a while now. According to Pew Research Center, they are now the largest generation. Major hotel companies have created brands aimed at them (Moxy by Marriott, tru by Hilton, Radisson Red, etc.). Designing hotels for the millennial market is obviously a focus, but are the major hotel companies looking at all angles?

In addition to creating a product where millennials want to stay, what if the major brands created a buying experience catered to millennials? An article I recently read in Forbes said, "More than 50% of millennials make an effort to buy products from companies that support the causes they care about." I would argue you have not fully created a product intended for millennials without allowing them to attach a cause they find important to it. While a hotel may possess features important to millennials, connecting the brand to a cause they feel passionately about could create a stronger desire to stay. This strategy should result in more overall bookings, but it could also result in more direct bookings if structured properly.

The major brands are always looking for opportunities to have more travelers book direct. They have tried banding together and creating RoomKey.com; they have tried "Our best rate. Guaranteed" and "Stop Clicking Around"; they have tried restricting internet or limiting rewards points for non-direct reservations. Having a hotel designed for the millennial generation that doesn't also encourage direct booking seems like a missed opportunity. Why not create a system similar to "smile.amazon.com" that encourages travelers to book direct for the good of others?

To encourage direct bookings by all segments, the brands could also expand beyond millennial specific causes to causes that many other travelers view as important too. Some suggestions:

heart.Marriott.com – a portion of the booking goes to the American Heart Association

kids.Hilton.com – a portion of the booking goes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

vets.ChoiceHotels.com – a portion of the booking goes to the Wounded Warrior Project

wish.Hyatt.com – a portion of the booking goes to the Make-a-Wish Foundation

wwf.IHG.com – a portion of the booking goes to the World Wildlife Fund

All efforts so far to encourage direct bookings seem to focus on the benefit to the traveler. Perhaps the answer to finally shifting share to the direct booking channel is to focus on the benefit to others. Who knows, maybe this could be the next effective strategy to encourage direct bookings and do some good at the same time.

Contact

Tucker Johnson

University of Houston - Conrad N. Hilton Hotel College

Send Email