Opinion Article

The Five Trends Changing Luxury Travel Today

By Carolyn Childs, Evidence-based strategist & Director at MyTravelResearch.com

We have identified five trends and characteristics defining luxury travel today.

The trends are the emergence of the new luxury consumer, the trend to learning and enrichment, the need to put something back, the rise of the ephemeral and instant, and the unwavering need for great service.

In the Limited Access Luxury Travel Report, developed with Executive PA magazine and the Luxperience annual travel show, we found that modern luxury travel reflects wider macro-economic trends. These include rising levels of inequality, which make conspicuous public displays of wealth less acceptable.

In tandem with less ostentation, higher spiritual and emotional motives are now coming more into play – such as the need for inner fulfillment, creativity, self esteem, belonging and contentedness. In short, experience transcends dollars at the higher end of luxury travel. The consequence: demand for luxury experiences seems to be growing faster than the demand for luxury goods.

Other trends are in play...