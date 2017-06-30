People travel for a plethora of reasons including business, personal, or research expeditions. Traveling abroad is a thrilling experience for many, but there are some issues that could arise. Families and friends become especially concerned when a loved one has traveled to a foreign country or unfamiliar regions. Forbes reports that younger generations are traveling more and visiting new places for extended amounts of time. There is definitely a need for travelers and their families to stay in contact without adversely affecting business productivity or tourist explorations. Here are some of the coolest technological ways that travelers are keeping in contact with loved ones while still having a productive trip.

Smartphones are a life-saver when it comes to accessing the best applications that are created specifically for international communication. International calls and roaming will cause expensive charges on phone bills - ultimately resulting in a limited amount of affordable communication. WhatsApp is an application that is useful in foreign countries when one needs to call back home. The best part is that the application is completely free and can work with anyone who has a smartphone. WhatsApp allows its users to send text, photos, and talk on the phone as usual. For those who are not technology savvy, WhatsApp allows them to use features the same as a typical phone. This may be the best option for keeping in contact with elders.

For video chatting, some travelers also opt to use Viber or Skype. IPhone users can also take advantage of using imessage or Facetime without downloading any external applications. Technology has become so advanced that video chatters can connect from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection. Most smartphones allow forward facing cameras to reverse so that others can get a personal view of the travelers environment.

Travelers do not have to limit themselves by waiting on a Wi-Fi signal when using personal smartphones. Some phone companies have developed new technology that will allow you to install a special sim card in your phone so that you can keep in contact with those you are traveling with and people at home. Also, some countries will allow you to purchase a prepaid phone when you show your passport. This is a great way to be able to make local calls and use calling cards to call home.

Some savvy travelers take advantage of virtual postcards. Websites like BlueMountain.com allows users to customize a postcard to be sent for any occasion. Virtual postcards are an amazing feature to use if a traveler is missing an anniversary, birthday, or other special occasions. These virtual postcards can also be used to send condolences, or a friendly virtual hello. Virtual postcards are sent through email so there is no need to be concerned for contacting someone at an inconvenient time.

Blogging and traveling is a surefire way to keep in contact with everyone at once. Some travelers have larger groups of family and friends who would like periodic updates on their well-being. Facebook offers a feature to create private groups to only include certain Facebook friends. Once the group is created, the traveler can post updates to let everyone know how their travels are going.

Each of these methods is quick and requires very little effort from both communicating parties. This allows travelers to be productive while easily keeping in contact with loved ones.

