Cool Technology You Can Use While Traveling To Stay In Touch And Keep Productive
By Jason Gordon, Columnist
For video chatting, some travelers also opt to use Viber or Skype. IPhone users can also take advantage of using imessage or Facetime without downloading any external applications. Technology has become so advanced that video chatters can connect from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection. Most smartphones allow forward facing cameras to reverse so that others can get a personal view of the travelers environment.
Travelers do not have to limit themselves by waiting on a Wi-Fi signal when using personal smartphones. Some phone companies have developed new technology that will allow you to install a special sim card in your phone so that you can keep in contact with those you are traveling with and people at home. Also, some countries will allow you to purchase a prepaid phone when you show your passport. This is a great way to be able to make local calls and use calling cards to call home.
Some savvy travelers take advantage of virtual postcards. Websites like BlueMountain.com allows users to customize a postcard to be sent for any occasion. Virtual postcards are an amazing feature to use if a traveler is missing an anniversary, birthday, or other special occasions. These virtual postcards can also be used to send condolences, or a friendly virtual hello. Virtual postcards are sent through email so there is no need to be concerned for contacting someone at an inconvenient time.
Blogging and traveling is a surefire way to keep in contact with everyone at once. Some travelers have larger groups of family and friends who would like periodic updates on their well-being. Facebook offers a feature to create private groups to only include certain Facebook friends. Once the group is created, the traveler can post updates to let everyone know how their travels are going.
Each of these methods is quick and requires very little effort from both communicating parties. This allows travelers to be productive while easily keeping in contact with loved ones.
