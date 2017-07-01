As a career hotelier who has been in the industry and assisted hotels in 49 US states and 9 Canadian provinces, I have attended literally hundreds of workshops, seminars and programs. As the industry continues to grow in different directions, the number of courses also evolves which causes us to prioritize our time and funds.

With that in mind, I'd like to suggest one that bills itself as "not just for lawyers anymore." This year's sessions do include topics focused on attorneys' role in supporting hotels and hospitality businesses, as well as for others as noted below.

The sessions for Hotel and Restaurant Corporate Counsel have opportunities for them to meet with peers in facilitated conversations to explore common challenges, solutions and law department management. Breakout sessions and roundtable discussions allow the sharing of common problems and potential solutions as the industry continues to evolve.

I have attended the annual Hospitality Law Conference in Houston 4 of the last 5 years. While I am not an attorney, I have known the conference founder Professor Stephen Barth since 2001 and worked with him on educational and training projects over the years. I have always found these hospitality law conferences to be focused and ideal for networking because of the intentionally smaller size of the group. I find this to be a worthwhile program in that I always learn at least a half dozen new insights or approaches that I can use in my work as an expert witness, a keynote speaker or as one who helps hotel owners to identify and solve problems.

The 2017 conference has changed dates this year from February to April to avoid conflicting with Super Bowl 51 (hosted in February in Houston) and to find a schedule that allowed a broader and more diverse audience to attend.

The opening discussion of the 2017 conference features industry thought leaders who will identify the current and future consequences of current developments that hospitality businesses may face and how to manage them.

Cause and Effect: Noteworthy developments of 2016 and what they mean to Hospitality Owners and Operators moving forward:

Topics include:





Joint Employer

UniteHere

Erin Andrews

M & A 's

Short-Term Rentals

UberEATS et al.





These are just a sampling the decisions, episodes, trends and transactions that affected the Lodging, Food & Beverage industries in 2016.

The General Sessions for all attendees cover a wide range of topics, including:



CAUSE & EFFECT: NOTEWORTHY DEVELOPMENTS OF 2016 AND WHAT THEY MEAN FOR HOSPITALITY OWNERS AND OPERATORS MOVING FORWARD

THINK TANK ON DESIGNING THE HOTEL OF THE FUTURE WITH SAFETY & SECURITY IN MIND

CAUGHT ON CAMERA! DEFENDING YOUR LIABILITY CLAIM THROUGH VIDEO ENHANCEMENT & ANALYSIS

TECHNOLOGY TRENDS IN LEGAL PROCEEDINGS – ELECTRONIC DISCOVERY

TOP 100 HOSPITALITY CASES OF 2016

HUMAN TRAFFICKING: LEGAL RISKS AND COMPLIANCE CHALLENGES FOR IN-HOUSE COUNSEL AND THEIR ADVISORS

MANAGING A CRISIS FORUMS

TABLE TOP WAR GAME EXERCISE – MANAGING A CRISIS

The program includes different components and focuses.

The Owner Management Summit brings together hotel owners, hotel management groups, hospitality finance executives and attorneys in open discussions about the changing issues on branding, hotel development, hotel management contracts, as well as the financial characteristics of owning and operating a hotel. It is interesting to watch as specialists in other areas grasp a deeper understanding about what other professionals deal with in development and operational areas, as well as the legal protection needed for all parties.



The Hospitality Insurance and Loss Prevention Summit reviews the top claims that have occurred over the last twelve months and the best practices to prevent them from occurring at your hotel or restaurant. This segment break down the silos of the functional areas of risk management, insurance, legal and finance. This year's topics include Understanding the Rights and Potential Pitfalls That Come With Being Designated an Additional Insured on an Insurance Policy, as well ongoing discussions on understanding the real costs of slip and fall incidents, identifying some of the common causes and steps to be taken to prevent these incidents. The goal is to find more ways to create a Culture of Safety.

The Hospitality Law Conference also features break-out sessions and roundtable discussions in Lodging, Food & Beverage and Human Resources & Labor Relations.

There are unique Hospitality Forums added this year that follow the successful approach of the popular Ted Talks. In brief, 9 minute presentations, subject-matter experts will deliver focused and convincing presentations on many of the most pressing challenges alarming hotel/restaurant owners and operators, developers, and attorneys involved in hospitality.



This year's Lodging Track focuses on Management agreements, settling hospitality claims, trends in discrimination including the ADA claims arising out of FMLA, distribution and trending issues in hospitality regulation.

The Food & Beverage Track is p roduced and presented in coordination with the National Restaurant Association. The focus is on food illness and other food safety claims, liability challenges when serving beverages containing alcohol, premises liability claims, and the essential financial aspects of restaurants.

roduced and presented in coordination with the National Restaurant Association. The focus is on food illness and other food safety claims, liability challenges when serving beverages containing alcohol, premises liability claims, and the essential financial aspects of restaurants. The Human Resources & Labor Relations Track covers changing laws in privacy and data security in the Hospitality industry, as well as detailed discussion on the US Department of Labor's growing attentiveness to hospitality.

This event covers many complex topics, yet it is structured so that it is user friendly and easy to prioritize. I hope to see many of you this year: April 24-27, 2017, Doubletree Suites- Greenway Plaza, Houston, TX

http://hospitalitylawconference.com/#tile_registration

