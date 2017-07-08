Happy Customers Equals Increased Sales [Infographic]
By Katie Scheer, Vice President at ProSolutions
We have some tips and suggestions for you that come from this simple, yet thorough, infographic from Provide Support , a company that is all about creating better customer accessibility and experiences. This infographic will teach you the 20 customer service skills every customer-facing employee should master. Share it with your entire team. That way you can celebrate having happier customers and increased revenue.
"One customer well taken care of could be more valuable than $10,000 worth of advertising." - Jim Rohn
