Hosting a trade show exhibit is an exceptional way to generate leads and to define your presence in the marketplace. However, it can cost a substantial amount of time and money, and you want to enjoy a fabulous return on investment. While some people may consider looking for ways to save money on their exhibit or display in order to contain costs, you may generate a greater return when you focus your attention on these key factors when designing your display.

Capture the Audience's Attention Immediately

One of the hallmarks to a killer trade show display is a wow factor that captures the audience's attention. You have a very limited amount of time to make a first impression on attendees. In fact, this may be only a few seconds. After all, the audience is passing by in a crowded, noisy environment and may even be talking to other people while doing so. There are other booths all around them that vie for their attention. Your booth must be one that makes them want to stop and take a closer look. Therefore, consider what very visible and eye-catching elements you will use to accomplish this.

Use Video Elements

While a picture can speak a thousand words, a video can tell the whole story. It can capture the audience's attention, so that they are riveted on your message. It can also help your salespeople generate interest in your products or services. The video should also have a wow factor. The impulse of the audience will be to keep moving to other booths, so you must give them something shocking, interesting or amazing to watch.

Get People to Stay Awhile

In a trade show environment, people tend to gravitate toward the exhibits that are most popular, and they often judge this by how many people are loitering around the booth. Empty exhibits tend to stay empty, while lines may grow even longer at popular booths. Bring a few more employees with you to actively communicate with visitors to create a greater presence at the trade show. Some have even been known to have employees dress and act like attendees to encourage others to stop by.

Think About Your Giveaways

Giveaways are a popular part of any trade show, and the reality is your business may be judged by the giveaways you offer. Avoid giving away standard or cheap items. Instead, think outside the box, and invest in your giveaways. They should be items that others want to keep and even display, so you get more mileage out of them.

Maximizing your time and resources creating an incredible display and presence for the trade show is important if you want to generate a great return. Consider brainstorming creative ideas with your team, and encourage them to think about relevant, eye-catching ideas that will set your exhibit apart from others. With your attention focused in this area and by following these tips, you can create an excellent exhibit for your next trade show.

