Opinion Article

Say This, Not That: Learning a Better Way to Say No

By Jana Love, President/CEO at ProSolutions

In a service interaction when most customers hear "no," or "I can't," they do a number of things and all are pretty bad outcomes for the company they are doing business with. Because of this, it only makes sense that you would want your people to avoid using these negative phases whenever possible. Instead, work with your team on new ways to tell the customer "No" or "I can't." Remembering, there are always ways to positively spin these statements, which will leave the customer feeling good, as well as feeling taken care of in a positive way.