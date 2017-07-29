Say This, Not That: Learning a Better Way to Say No
By Jana Love, President/CEO at ProSolutions
Here is a quick formula to follow:
- Always use positive language.
- Find the closest or best solution.
- Use details that the customer can understand.
You can't always say yes to every customer. Learning how to say no, is a very important skill in customer service and in building customer relationships. This skill takes practice and control. Suggesting alternative solutions is key to defusing any negative feelings.
