What the Hell is Happening in Reservations?
By Steven Herron, Director of Digital Strategy and Business Development at MP&A Digital & Advertising
RezOp – Reservation Optimization
If you don't know what's happening in reservations, you should be seriously looking into Reservations Optimization solutions like RezOp. It is customizable, surprisingly inexpensive and can give you critical insights such as:
- Which sales agents are producing the most revenue?
- How do I match staff for peak times of day, week, and month?
- Which agents require sales training? Are agents selling or telling?
- They are not an answering service, they are your sales force.
- Which marketing channels (social media, PPC, website, email) are driving the most revenue and where am I wasting money?
It doesn't make any difference if you have reservations on property or are using an outside service, RezOp can give you the information you need to know to make the right decisions to maximize revenue.
It's time to get smart, maximize revenue and never have to ask, "What the Hell is Happening in Reservations?" again.
