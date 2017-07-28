As an owner or general manager of an independent luxury hotel have you ever asked this question? How about recently?

Although you'd love for guests to make reservations through your website, the truth is many don't, especially if you cater to the leisure crowd. These guests feel compelled to call because they are spending their money, not the company's. It makes a difference.

RezOp – Reservation Optimization

If you don't know what's happening in reservations, you should be seriously looking into Reservations Optimization solutions like RezOp. It is customizable, surprisingly inexpensive and can give you critical insights such as:

Which sales agents are producing the most revenue?

How do I match staff for peak times of day, week, and month?

Which agents require sales training? Are agents selling or telling?

They are not an answering service, they are your sales force.

Which marketing channels (social media, PPC, website, email) are driving the most revenue and where am I wasting money?

It doesn't make any difference if you have reservations on property or are using an outside service, RezOp can give you the information you need to know to make the right decisions to maximize revenue.

It's time to get smart, maximize revenue and never have to ask, "What the Hell is Happening in Reservations?" again.

