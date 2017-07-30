The iGeneration is the new travel & hospitality disruptor
By Josephine Wawira, Consultant at Jumia Travel
While they can best be described as sophisticated, these post-Millennials view travel through a more open-minded perspective; and are ready to sample as much offerings from the umpteen tourist destinations worldwide. They embrace multiculturalism, are involved with global issues such as environmentalism, and are not afraid to explore bohemian odysseys.
Whether on a safari to Africa, an ice climbing expedition on Iceland's glaciers, or volcano boarding in Nicaragua; the search for lifetime thrills is endless among the iGeneration. Noticeably, is that all their moments are captured and shared on social media, since they are deeply ingrained into the internet of things. They will review online, recommend, and even dissuade their peers not to try certain destinations or accommodation properties if their expectations are unmet.
This calls for emphasis on innovative approaches by hospitality players especially boutique hotel owners, as these are most preferred residences by Gen Zs due to their provision for privacy. Furthermore, providing 24hr internet/ free wi-fi connection, and incorporating tailored sports facilities, as well as social amenities such as a well-stocked onsite bar/club among others, will go a long way in profiting hoteliers who aim at tapping into this highly gainful playfield created by the ruling iGeneration.