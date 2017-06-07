Opinion Article

Tourism Tidbits - Some of the Best Practices in Tourism Security, Risk Management and Crisis Recovery, Part 1

By Peter Tarlow, President of Tourism and More

This June we shall be holding the 23rd Annual Las Vegas International Tourism Safety and Security conference and in honor of our conference, this month's Tourism Tidbits focuses on issues of security and safety.



Although the public, media, and politicians expect continuous 100% safety and security, reality is that total security does not exist. What is true of the non-tourism and travel world is even more so in the world of travel and tourism. Not only are tourism and traveling security problems often more challenging, but the traveling public can also easily be frightened, and in the case of leisure travel decide simply not to visit a specific locale. Furthermore, many tourism professionals are frighten by the topic and provide more lip service to the subject than real substance.



To help you think through some of the issues and finds methods to confront these ever changing challenges, Tourism Tidbits presents you with the following ideas for your consideration:



- Never forget that all travel security and safety begins with a sense of hospitality and caring. Customer service is the foundation of any security program. Employees need to remember that they should not treat others in a way that they would not want others to treat them. Customers are not the enemy; they are the industry's raison d'être. From the moment a traveler leaves his/her home until the moment that s/he returns the industry needs to project an image of we care, of creating an environment in which customers know that they are not prisoners or cattle but respected guests.

- Understand that in most cases (drugs being a major exception) acts of crime and acts of terrorism are different. It is rare that poverty is a root cause of either crime or terrorism, and the two social illnesses have a very different interaction with tourism. Crime has a parasitic relationship with tourism that is to say if there is no tourism then there is no tourism crime. Although, terrorists may use crime as a means to fund their projects, their ultimate goal is the destruction of tourism and the economic prosperity that it produces around the world.