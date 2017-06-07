The Life of a Hotel Doctor - Preparing to Leave Town
By Mike Oppenheim
When I leave town, I call-forward my phone to a colleague. He's covered for twenty years and does a fine job, but I have to prepare the ground.
I warn Inn-House Doctor, a service that cares for foreign airline crew laying over in Southern California. You might assume that airlines flying into Los Angeles board crew overnight at nearby hotels, but they often bus them twenty to fifty miles away in Long Beach or Orange County. Inn-House pays generously for long drives, but my colleague turns down the longer drives, so Inn-House must make other arrangements.
I remind my colleague that if two international travel services (I won't name them), call, he should not refuse them. I will mail him a check on my return and handle billing myself. These services take months to pay and require relentless pestering. Other hotel doctors won't work for them.
Contact
Mike Oppenheim
Send Email