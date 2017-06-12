Every week, I'm asked, "What is changing in customer service?" The expected answer is that I'll talk about all the new ways customer service and support is conducted – and I do. There's self-service solutions that include robust frequently asked questions and video. There's social media customer service with multiple channels like Facebook and Twitter. And, AI (Artificial Intelligence) that the experts – myself included – say will potentially change everything.

Yes, there is a lot that is changing about how we deliver customer service, so I'm about to make a bold statement. If you look at what customer service is, it is the same as it was fifty years ago. And, it will be the same fifty years from now. Customer service is just a customer needing help, having a question answered or a problem resolved. And, in the end the customer is happy. That's it. When it comes to the customer's expectations, they are the same. In other words:

Nothing has changed in customer service!

Okay, maybe it's better said a different way. When it comes to the outcome of a customer service experience, the customer's expectations haven't changed. They just want to be taken care of.

That said, there are different ways to reach the outcome. What has changed is the way we go about delivering service. We've figured out how to do it faster – and even better. Back "in the day," which wasn't that long ago – maybe just twenty or so years ago – there was typically just two ways that customer service was provided: in person and over the phone. Then technology kicked in and we started making service and support better and more efficient.

For example, for those choosing to focus on the phone for support, there is now a solution that lets customers know how long they have to wait on hold. And sometimes customers are given the option of being called back at a time that is more convenient if they don't have time to wait. We now have many other channels our customers can connect with us. Beyond the phone, there is email, chat, social media channels and more.

So, as you are thinking about implementing a new customer service solution, adding AI to support your customers and agents, or deciding which tools you want to use, remember this:

The customer's expectations haven't changed. They just want to be taken care of, regardless of how you go about it. It starts with someone needing help, dealing with a problem, upset about something or just wanting to have a question answered. It ends with that person walking away knowing they made the right decision to do business with you. How you get from the beginning to the end is not nearly as important as how they feel when they walk away, hang up the phone or turn off their computer.

It's really the same as it's always been.

