What Has Changed in Customer Service?
By Shep Hyken, Customer Service and Experience Expert, Keynote Speaker and Bestselling Author
Nothing has changed in customer service!
Okay, maybe it's better said a different way. When it comes to the outcome of a customer service experience, the customer's expectations haven't changed. They just want to be taken care of.
That said, there are different ways to reach the outcome. What has changed is the way we go about delivering service. We've figured out how to do it faster – and even better. Back "in the day," which wasn't that long ago – maybe just twenty or so years ago – there was typically just two ways that customer service was provided: in person and over the phone. Then technology kicked in and we started making service and support better and more efficient.
For example, for those choosing to focus on the phone for support, there is now a solution that lets customers know how long they have to wait on hold. And sometimes customers are given the option of being called back at a time that is more convenient if they don't have time to wait. We now have many other channels our customers can connect with us. Beyond the phone, there is email, chat, social media channels and more.
So, as you are thinking about implementing a new customer service solution, adding AI to support your customers and agents, or deciding which tools you want to use, remember this:
The customer's expectations haven't changed. They just want to be taken care of, regardless of how you go about it. It starts with someone needing help, dealing with a problem, upset about something or just wanting to have a question answered. It ends with that person walking away knowing they made the right decision to do business with you. How you get from the beginning to the end is not nearly as important as how they feel when they walk away, hang up the phone or turn off their computer.
It's really the same as it's always been.
Contact
Shep Hyken
Send Email