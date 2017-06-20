The Life of a Hotel Doctor: When Everything Works Out
By Mike Oppenheim
I keep the bag in my car. My driveway is outside, and during hot weather I take the bag into the house to keep the heat from melting my pills. Getting a housecall jogs my memory, but I had driven to friends without giving it a thought.
I phoned the guest to explain that I'd have to return home. Before I could apologize, the guest apologized, explaining that he had run out of his blood pressure pills and only needed a refill. He knew his travel insurance would not pay for this, so he claimed to feel ill. He wasn't ill. I called in a prescription and went home.
This blog is full of incidents whose entertainment value is based on things going wrong. But sometimes everything works out fine.
Contact
Mike Oppenheim
Send Email