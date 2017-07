Pawinee Chaisiriroj is a senior analyst at HVS Bangkok, providing a range of consulting and advisory services for the hospitality industry in the Asia Pacific region. Prior to joining HVS, Pawinee gained experiences in hotel operations with the Ritz-Carlton, Mandarin Oriental and Four Seasons. Pawinee holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts Degree in Hospitality Management with Real Estate Finance and Revenue Management from Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.