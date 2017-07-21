Opinion Article

How to drive direct bookings through user behavior?

By Pedro Colaco, CEO at GuestCentric Systems

Currently, there are several indicators showing that there is significant indecision among customers when choosing accommodation. This stems from the huge diversity of highly tempting opportunities and offers that can be found in the online world.

In fact, the main players on the market, such as Booking, Expedia or Tripadvisor, have attractive promotional offers to capture the attention of potential customers.

On the other hand, we have been witnessing a significant increase in the use of innovative techniques incentivizing direct bookings, such as pop-up windows or remarketing, as a strategic backup to promotional offers.

In practical terms, the consumer often shows some hesitation in their choice because they are not sure if there might be a better deal elsewhere on the market.

Considering this fact, hotel managers should take advantage of this online behavior with an unbeatable and customized offer at this moment. For this, it is necessary to identify the various circumstances that trigger this behavior: the moment the user enters the website, their behavior within each page when they are about to leave the website or booking engine or even when trying to close the window.

The actions you take, depending on the customer's online behavior, must result in the offer of deals that take into account the indicators mentioned above, as well as their context. There are currently innovative tools, such as the shopping recovery functionality that can be triggered when the above events occur:

1 - Landing: At the moment of arrival, the hotel can interact with the user by inserting a pop-u p (Landing trigger) to convey an offer that is unique to the website, or offering attractive deals.

2 - Scroll: The hotel can set a percentage of the scroll on the page to set the time when the pop-up appears. Thus, you may present the offer exactly when the user is querying information they consider to be relevant to their decision.

3 - Inactivity/permanency: These pop-ups might appear in case the user is inactive on the page and spends over a certain amount of time without making a decision. In this situation, the hotel manager can set up a pop-up window to try to understand what the customer is looking for and entice him or her with a customized offer.

4 - Exit-intent: This feature lets you detect when a user is about to leave the website or the booking platform, while trying to close the window. In practice, a pop-up window is activated, containing a personalized message and an unbeatable offer. For example, they could refer to additional dis count possibilities, or details of how to contact the Hotel directly for information about exclusive deals.

To succeed in securing reservations, these pop-ups should be windows that are personalized to various situations and should encourage user interaction. The fact that these pop-up windows emerge because of a determined behavior will inevitably lead to a reaction from the user.