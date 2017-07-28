Opinion Article

Say This, Not That: Find a Better Way to Deliver "No"

By Jana Love, President/CEO at ProSolutions

When dealing with customers, you can clearly convey "no" without ever having to say the word. For example, instead of "no, we don't have that," try saying, "I certainly see how that would be useful and helpful, but I'm afraid we don't have that at this time," or "While we don't currently have what you are looking for, we appreciate knowing what you want so that we can continue to improve our service." Positive language, delivered correctly keeps the door open for future customer interactions, and the customer will not feel as though it was a waste of their time.