Tourism Tidbits - Old-New forms of Tourism Product Development

By Peter Tarlow, President of Tourism and More

The famous French phrase: "plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose" (the more things change the more they are the same) is a good starting point for tourism product development. Often what is old becomes new, and what we see as innovative was always right before our eyes. Some basic principles of tourism product development are that "every community has a unique tale to tell, we just have not yet uncovered it". Another key factor is: "Be who you are, do not be what you are not". Finally, "what was "then", may well become what will be tomorrow". In other words things that were pedestrian a century or more ago, may become tomorrow's unique tourism attractions. Below is a listing of some ideas for the "re-creation" of tourism products. This section is divided into a part one, (1) the theories and methods and (2) some practical ideas that may (or may not be) a right fit for your community or tourism business.

Part 1: Principles to consider

- Know your community. Most tourism directors and officials believe that they know their community. Often what they mean to say is that they know the city's streets and locations of hotels, restaurants, attractions etc. There is, however another knowledge, often forgotten. It is the hidden tale behind the obvious. Do we know what tales these buildings might tell us if they could speak? What lies below the surface? It is from the ephemeral locale (rather than the physical locale) that ideas for new products are born.

Start then by asking yourself questions such as"

- What are the key components within your tourism industry and what story do they have to tell?