The most exciting thing about being a hospitality reporter is meeting interesting people with fascinating stories. Hospitality pros are formed in all walks of life. A former professor becomes a night clerk, a movie star becomes a partner in a large luxury hotel chain, and a civil engineer decides to build a hotel. The latest caught my attention on Crete, because, as Alexandros Kapetanakis told me, he decided to design and build a hotel to offer tourists and travelers the "opportunity to visit and enjoy this blessed land, while benefiting from extraordinary services and comfort in a space envisioned to meet their most stringent demands."

Kapetanakis has extensive experience building luxury properties. As a civil engineer, and owner of Ktirio S.A., a construction company which specializes in luxury houses and edifices, he is familiar with the mechanisms that make a building functional, aesthetically outstanding, and in harmony with the environment, Kapetanakis designed his Elysium Boutique Hotel to adhere to the same principles of quality that made Ktirio a success.

Ktirio has some of Crete's most exclusive private and commercial buildings in its portfolio. According to Kapetanakis, the environment of the island plays a major role in his designs:

"The influences we receive from our environment affect significantly what we create. Crete is an island with extensive history and beautiful landscapes. It can offer its visitors numerous experiences, from quiet traditional villages to wild outdoors, not to mention its delightful beaches. Crete is also an island with serious commercial and business activity, and we have to offer the people buildings with modern design and comfort, tied to the environment," he explains.

This was also the motivation behind building the Elysium Boutique Hotel in Analipsi, a contemporary hotel with private beach and luxury pool.

"We chose a quiet location strategically: in front of the sea and close to the airport of Heraklion," Alexandros Kapetanakis told me in an interview. "Our guests can relax listening to the waves of the Cretan sea, and, at the same time, they have easy access to the nearby areas of interest. Whether they are looking for fun Hersonissos or are seeking cultural sightseeing, Elysium Boutique Hotel is the best place to be. The hotel is close to the center of the island and makes a perfect place for someone to find tranquility. It is also the ideal starting point for visitors to explore most of the island's attractions without wasting time on long drives."

For the time being, Elysium Boutique Hotel keeps our civil engineer engaged 24/7, and although he has plans and ideas in mind for Ktirio, he is shy to disclose them. It's because building "might be challenging and requires knowledge, good teams, and skills." In the meanwhile, he ends with one of his favorite quotes by Marcel Proust: "My destination is no longer a place, but a new way of seeing."