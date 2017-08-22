The 4 skills every hotel owner needs
By Alysha Nadine Smith, Global Head of Marketing, PR & Advertising
Hotel owners are typically required to juggle many different hospitality roles, not only running the hotel but filling positions as and when they're needed. In order to give the hotel the best possible chance of success, hoteliers should ensure they have these skills in hand or set about finding a partner that can help them make improvements.
- Customer service – Hotel owners might not always be present on the front desk but that doesn't mean customer service and communication aren't important. With reviews and referrals playing such a large role in the hotel industry today, excellent customer service should be viewed as the only way forward.
- Problem solving – On any given day a hotel owner is likely to face several issues that need resolving. If they're not able to provide efficient solutions based on sound decision making, they're going to struggle.
- Organisation – With so many different aspects vital for the efficient running of even a small hotel, organisation is going to be essential. Without great organisational skills, or processes put in place to balance natural organisation, some aspects of running a hotel will begin to slip.
- Financial management – Even if customers love staying at a hotel, you can't call it a success if it's not turning over consistent profit. This is where financial management skills need to come in.
Of course, no one can run a successful hotel without support. Picking out the right staff and partners is just as important as the hotel owner having the core skills.
