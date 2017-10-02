Effective branding has the power to make or break a business. Get it right and a firm can instantly connect with its target market and soar. But get it wrong and the business can be hitting all the wrong notes from the outset. Does branding matter to a hotel business? You bet it does.

When a customer first sees something about your hotel, the branding plays a role. Whether it's a website landing page, your social media platforms, or an insightful blog, your branding should underpin everything that you do. It'll form the basis of the potential customer's opinion of you. From a glance, they'll assess how expensive you are, your core values, where you sit in the market, and whether you're right for them.

There's a lot riding on how your target market perceives your brand. If you fail to make the right impression it can mean missing out on customers that would have been a good fit simply because they thought you were offering something different.

A customer looking for a budget friendly option might choose not to investigate your offering further if you're branding suggests that you're all about luxury. Likewise, a business traveller can be put off branding that indicates you're targeting the young family market.

As with any business proposition, branding is hugely important to a hotel business. With the right positioning in place you can attract multiple consumer segments but it's often a tricky balancing act and one that deserves time and attention.

Contact

Alysha Smith

Head of Marketing

Phone: 8000148132

Fax: 8000148132

Send Email